HFPA unveils plans for reforming organization in the wake of racial diversity issue

In response to a controversy around The Hollywood Foreign Press Association not having a single Black person on board for voting for Golden Globes awards, the organisation has now issued a statement about its future plans.

Among 87 members of The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, there are zero number of Black people.

In its statement, the HFPA states: "We understand the importance of building a more inclusive organization and becoming more transparent in our operations, and these hires are an important first step. We remain committed to fostering an environment that better reflects our core values, affords us the opportunity to continue as valuable members of the entertainment community, and restores faith, trust, and confidence in our organization."

Following this weekend’s announced commitment to transformational change, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the hiring of two experienced, renowned advisors to assist with the implementation of its sweeping plan.

They announced that at the core of the HFPA’s plan to tackle diversity issues, they have hired Dr. Shaun Harper, a leading expert on racial equity as their Strategic Diversity Advisor for the next five years.

They mentioned that they have also retained Ropes & Gray as outside counsel to conduct a comprehensive review of HFPA policies, assess membership process, operations, governance, and review our alignment with industry best practices in various areas.