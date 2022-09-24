'Guns and Gulaabs' teaser: Raj & DK' crime thriller series evokes 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

A teaser for 'Guns and Gulaabs' was unveiled during Netflix's Tudum event. The series, created by the duo of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. or Raj & DK, combines comedy, crime, and thriller genres. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah, and TJ Bhanu, the series appears to be a love letter to the 90s cinema and India. The 44-second clip is drenched in the old-timey style and aesthetic.

Rao's voiceover says (translated), "There are two kinds of people in the world. One is you. And the other is the rascal inside you." There are visuals of bloody scraps and gang wars. In one particularly disturbing shot, Rao's character stabs a man's face with a wrench and then takes it out as blood sprays. Salmaan plays the role of a cop. Gourav's character can be seen with a dreamy smile on his face.

The series looks similar to Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur' with its similar blend of comedy and casual violence. That two-part movie inspired multiple movies and shows set in the rural Hindi heartland, and most of them felt like cheap copies of the original.

Not 'Guns and Gulaabs'. Raj & DK rarely disappoint, and it looks like this series, if you can stomach the gore, is certainly, absolutely worth waiting for. Finally, it is the cast that sold us.

The official synopsis reads, "The charm of the 90s and the misfits that land themselves in a world of crime, still keeping their love and innocence intact. Where will their paths lead them?"

'Guns and Gulaabs' does not have a release date yet.