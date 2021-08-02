Could Iron Man be 'played by almost anyone’? Robert Downey Jr fans freak out

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Aug 02, 2021, 05:29 PM(IST)

Robert Downey Jr in a still from 'Iron Man'. Photograph:( Others )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Robert Downey Jr's stint as Tony Stark/Iron Man ended with the last 'Avengers' film in 2019 as his character died. 

For Marvel fans, Robert Downey Jr is the leading man of MCU and, it is slightly difficult to imagine the Marvel Cinematic universe without Robert Downey's Iron Man aka Tony Stark. 

Robert, who played Marvel superhero Iron Man for 10 years is now done playing Tony Stark and has moved on in his career with other big projects and will not return in other MCU movies, but for his fans, he will always be their charming Iron Man. 

Recently, a publication The Sunday Times tweeted an opinion that stated, “Iron Man could be played by almost anyone.”
 
“The big titles of the past decade are brands and franchises established in numerous prequels and sequels. Robert Downey Jr is a leading man, but his Iron Man could be played by almost anyone with wit; the character is more important to audiences than the actor,” the Sunday Times wrote on its official Twitter account.

The daring tweet quickly triggered Downey’s passionate fans. Even James Gun too replied to the publication and wrote, ''I've seen the screen tests. This is bullshit.''

×

Meanwhile, other fans were there and called the tweet ridiculous, even some netizens did some hard job and searched and shared Stan Lee’s 2017 comments about Jr playing the role.

“I think of all of them, when Robert Downey Jr. played Stark, he was just great,” Lee said. “That man was born to be Iron Man, you know? He’d be on the top of the list.”

×
×
×
×
×
×
×
×

The actor's stint as Tony Stark/Iron Man ended with the last 'Avengers' film in 2019 as his character died. 

Topics

Read in App