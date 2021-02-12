Ben Affleck, George Clooney to come together for a film, 'The Tender Bar'

Ben Affleck and George Clooney are coming together for the first time in a film. But that’s not it as the upcoming movie ‘The Tender Bar’ has also roped in ‘X-Men’ actor Tye Sheridan.

The film will stream on Amazon Prime as it will see the two Batman actors reunite. While Ben Affleck will act, George Clooney will don the directorial hat.

There are no further details on the role that Tye Sheridan will portray. He is best known for playing Cyclops in the Marvel franchise.

Based on J.R. Moehringer's memoir ‘The Tender Bar’, the story follows the author's teenage years growing up in Long Island as he searches for a father figure among the patrons at his uncle's bar.

George Clooney most recently starred in Netflix sci-fi film ‘The Midnight Sky’ while Ben Affleck recently reflected on reuniting with another collaborator – Matt Damon – in upcoming medieval drama ‘The Last Duel’.

