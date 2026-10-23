Marvel continues to expand its television slate with Zodiac, an upcoming spy thriller planned for Disney+. The studio has reportedly brought writers Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem on board for the project, which was unveiled at New York Comic Con earlier this month. Known for their work on international dramas, the duo will help shape a series that promises espionage, secrets and targets with extraordinary abilities.

Marvel taps Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem To write the upcoming spy series Zodiac

Marvel Television is moving ahead with its upcoming spy thriller Zodiac, bringing Israeli writing partners Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem on board to develop the series, according to a Deadline report. The project is being developed for Disney+ and is reportedly expected to arrive in 2028.

The series was unveiled at New York Comic Con on October 8, when Marvel Television chief Brad Winderbaum introduced the project but offered few details about its storyline. The reported appointment of Cohen and Leshem marks a new step forward for the production, which is scheduled to begin filming in London in spring 2027.

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For the unversed, Leshem has served as a creator of the original Israeli Euphoria series, as well as the HBO adaptation from Sam Levin starring Zendaya and Jacob Elordi. Alongside Cohen, they created and executive produced multiple Israeli shows, including Trust No One, Bad Boy, 8200, Red Skies, and Traitor.

What is Marvel’s Zodiac about?

While Marvel has kept the plot largely secret, reports indicate that Zodiac will centre on two spies pursuing targets with special abilities. The series is being positioned as an international espionage thriller, with themes of secrecy, betrayal and shifting loyalties expected to shape its narrative.

At the New York Comic Con presentation, Winderbaum suggested that the show’s logo contains clues for fans familiar with Marvel Comics. The design features elements resembling the insignia of S.H.I.E.L.D., the intelligence and security organisation associated with Nick Fury in the Marvel universe.