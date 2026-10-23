/Ryan Reynolds turns 50: Deadpool, Free Guy, The Proposal- Watch these 7 best movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian actor, comedian and producer. He gained global recognition for his esteemed performances and impeccable comic timing in films such as Deadpool, Free Guy and The Proposal. Garnering immense love and respect, he has also won several accolades, including a Critics Choice Award for Deadpool and two Primetime Emmy Awards as an executive producer of Welcome to Wrexham. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at his movies available on OTT platforms.