/Ryan Reynolds turns 50: Deadpool, Free Guy, The Proposal- Watch these 7 best movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Ryan Reynolds turns 50 on October 23. The Canadian actor is best known for Deadpool, Free Guy, The Proposal, and many other projects and has won several awards and earned global recognition for his versatile performances.
Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian actor, comedian and producer. He gained global recognition for his esteemed performances and impeccable comic timing in films such as Deadpool, Free Guy and The Proposal. Garnering immense love and respect, he has also won several accolades, including a Critics Choice Award for Deadpool and two Primetime Emmy Awards as an executive producer of Welcome to Wrexham. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at his movies available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Ryan Reynolds built a mass following with his role as Wade Wilson, better known as Deadpool. His comic timing and charismatic performance in the franchise earned him immense recognition and made him one of the most popular characters in the Marvel universe.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
In this comedy thriller, Reynolds plays Guy, a cheerful bank teller who discovers that he is actually a non-player character in an open-world video game. It follows his journey as he breaks free from his programmed routine and becomes the unlikely hero of his virtual world.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Alongside Sandra Bullock, Ryan plays an ambitious assistant named Andrew Paxton. The plot follows him as he agrees to marry his demanding boss, Margaret Tate, to help her avoid deportation. However, their fake relationship gradually turns into something more genuine.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Rodrigo Cortés's war drama features Ryan Reynolds as Paul Conroy, an American truck driver who wakes up trapped inside a coffin with only a lighter and a mobile phone. The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Cade Dundish, and many more.
Where to watch: Netflix
Ryan Reynolds stars as Curtis, a charismatic gambler who teams up with Gerry, a struggling poker player played by Ben Mendelsohn. Together, they travel across the American South, placing bets and chasing big wins while confronting their personal struggles.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds depicts the portrayal of Michael Bryce, a former elite protection agent assigned to guard a notorious hitman named Darius Kincaid. The action-comedy follows the unlikely duo as they navigate dangerous situations and work together to reach the International Criminal Court in time for a crucial trial.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In this comedy romance film, the actor portrays Mike Connell, a maintenance worker at an amusement park who meets Emily, a co-worker, and falls in love with her. But due to some circumstances and misunderstandings, they face issues.