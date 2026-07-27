/American Horror Story actor Emma Roberts marries Cody John in a private Idaho wedding

Emma Roberts has officially married her long-time partner Cody John in a private outdoor ceremony on Saturday. They exchanged vows nearly a year after announcing their engagement. The ceremony reportedly took place at a family estate in Sun Valley, Idaho, and visuals from the wedding have taken over the internet.

Emma Roberts marries Cody John

The photos, first shared by DeuxMoi and later published by Vogue, showcase a few glimpses of the intimate ceremony attended by family and friends.

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For the wedding, Emma opted for a custom Monique Lhuillier bridal gown featuring flowing silk chiffon, a sheer shawl and a long veil. According to reports, she later wore an archival Monique Lhuillier dress for the after-party.

Cody, meanwhile, went for a brown tailored suit. Reports also claim that Emma's five-year-old son, Rhodes, whom she shares with former partner Garrett Hedlund, walked her down the aisle.

Her aunt, Academy Award-winning actor Julia Roberts, and her husband Danny Moder were also present at the ceremony.

Emma on her bridal dress

Ahead of the wedding, she spoke about her bridal look to Vogue, saying, "I've been married in a movie before, and I tried out wedding dresses for that, which feels so weird. So now, it's the real deal."

The actress further added, "I'm obsessed with antique books and treasure hunting, and I love collecting old ephemera, so I really wanted that to shine through in the dress."

Instead of choosing a white fabric, she "kind of wanted to look like a ghost—a little antique ghost doll."

After seeing herself in the complete ensemble, she said, "I feel like an elfin fairy."

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About Emma and Cody's relationship

The couple's relationship came to light in 2022 after he shared a photo of the two kissing on Instagram with the caption, "sweet sweet." Two years later, in July 2024, the pair announced their engagement, with Emma posting a picture of her engagement ring alongside the caption, "Putting this here before my mom tells everyone."

They mostly keep their relationship private, occasionally sharing glimpses of each other. Previously, Emma had shared, "I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended. It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience."