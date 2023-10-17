Exclusive | Filmmaker Onir on Supreme court verdict on same-sex marriage: 'Extremely disappointed'

On Tuesday, India's Supreme Court declined to legalise same-sex marriage in the country. The decision came as a shock for the entire LGBTQ+ community, which was wholeheartedly waiting for the apex court ruling. In addition, the Supreme Court also denied adoption rights to the community.

The ruling came five years after the Supreme Court's historic decision to decriminalise homosexuality in November 2018.

The decision made by a five-judge bench, which did not legalise marriage and put the entire matter in the hands of Indian parliament, came as a huge setback for the entire queer community. Amidst this, renowned Bollywood filmmaker Onir, who has been a strong voice for the LGBTQ community, and their rights has shared his thoughts on the Supreme Court judgment.

During an exclusive interview with WION, Onir, known for acclaimed films like queer-themed films like My Brother... Nikhil and I AM, expressed disappointment after the apex court declined to legalise same-sex marriage in a landmark ruling.

When asked about his views on the 3:2 judgment, Onir said, ''I think that the verdict of the Supreme Court has been extremely, extremely disappointing. They started off with a lot of force, and then it came out just as hollow. We were hoping that at least under the Special Marriage Act, the court would have made a probation, as it was important for human rights and important for the Supreme Court to decide. And I feel that the court has failed the entire community out there.''

Apart from legalising marriage, the 5-judge bench of the Supreme Court denied adoption rights for queer couples. When asked about adoption rights, Onir said that he ''feels bad for the orphaned kids who missed the possibility of having a home. ''

The Pinecone director said, ''More than anything, I feel sorry for all those orphaned kids who missed the possibility of having a home. I feel that the judgment has denied the possibility for many orphan children to find a happy home.''

Refusing to legalise same-sex marriage, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday that the decision should be made by the Indian Parliament. At the same time, the court listed out things that can be done to protect the queer community from discrimination, such as the formation of safe houses, public awareness, a helpline for the community, a directive to stop harassment of the community, and many other things.