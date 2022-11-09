Drake, 21 Savage sued for using Vogue magazine's name to promote new album

Rappers Drake and 21 Savage are being sued by the publisher of Vogue magazine Condé Nast for using the magazine's name in their collaborative new album 'Her Loss' without permission, reported Reuters. As per Condé Nast, the promotional campaign of the album centred "entirely" on the unauthorised use of trademarks owned by Vogue.

"All of this is false. And none of it has been authorized by Conde Nast," the company said in a complaint filed on Monday in Manhattan federal court. The complaint also alleged counterfeit representation of an issue of the magazine. Condé Nast is seeking $4 million in damages. The complaint further said that the promotion involving Vogue trademarks caused confusion in the public and even in the media who were led to believe Drake and 21 Savage were going to be cover stars of Vogue's upcoming issue.

Condé Nast claimed it tried to contact both Drake and 21 Savage over the use of Vogue's name but "defendants’ flippant disregard for Condé Nast’s rights have left it with no choice but to commence this action."

'Her Loss' was released on November 4. The song 'Pussy & Millions' features a guest appearance from Travis Scott. Despite all the promotion and marketing, the album has not pleased critics, and most of the reviews are mixed. It holds a score of 61 on the review aggregation site Metacritic.