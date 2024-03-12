Diljit Dosanjh visits monastery in Kinnaur; spends time with monks: see viral post

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been treating fans to glimpses of his recent trip to Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, through his social media posts. The multi-talented artist shared moments from his travel diaries, showcasing his experiences in the picturesque region.

Taking to Instagram and X, Diljit shared a video of his visit to a monastery, where he spent time with monks. The video captures the serene surroundings of the monastery and Diljit's interactions with the monks. He captioned the video 'One Love,' indicating his appreciation for the peaceful environment and spiritual experience.

Prior to his monastery visit, Diljit shared a fun video with his squad, showcasing their playful antics in the snow-capped mountains. In the video, titled "Naina Da Kehna," Diljit and his friends can be seen enjoying the snowy landscape, adding a humorous twist to the song "Naina" from the film Crew. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to the video with heart and smiley emojis, appreciating the light-hearted content.

During his time in Kinnaur, Diljit also immersed himself in the local culture, joining the locals in singing traditional songs. In another post, Diljit shared pictures and videos from his visit to a temple, where he celebrated Maha Shivaratri. Dressed in traditional attire, he participated in the festivities and spent time with the locals, spreading joy and positivity.

Additionally, Diljit delighted fans by showcasing his dancing skills, as he joined the locals in a traditional folk dance known as 'pahadi jhumar.' Dressed in a black sweater, matching joggers, and an orange turban, he danced with enthusiasm, expressing his love for the local culture and traditions.