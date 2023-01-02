Dame Judi Dench and Sharleen Spiteri surprise hotel guests with impromptu performance on New Year's eve
New year revellers at the Fife Arms hotel in Braemar, Scotland were in for a surprise as Dame Judi Dench enthralled them with an impromptu Hogmanay performance of Abba's Waterloo. Accompanying the veteran actress on the piano was Texas lead singer Sharleen Spiteri. The duo entertained the hotel guests moments before the clock struck midnight as they all rang in the new year.
While Spiteri sang the bulk of the classic Abba number, Dench, 88, gave the backing vocals.
But Spiteri and the audience were left in awe as Dench displayed her talent on the piano.
Dench and Spiteri, 55, were guests at the five-star hotel, where Hogmanay celebrations included a dinner and a ceilidh. However, shortly before ringing in the new year with fireworks, the stars decided to break into a performance.
The video of their impromptu performance was shot by Ewan Venters, CEO of Artfarm, which owns the Fife Arms. It was posted on social media and the video went viral in no time.
GLOBAL EXCLUSIVE - Dame Judi Dench gigs with Sharleen Spiteri at The Fife Arms, Braemar - future dates are in the planning. Watch this space, meantime, HAPPY NEW YEAR! #damejudidench #judidench #sharleenspiteri #thefifearms #braemar #scotland 🏴 #newyear #happynewyear pic.twitter.com/5iOcl3SuB3— Ewan Venters (@ewanventers) January 1, 2023
The crowd cheered on as they were bowled over by their performance.
“Judi Dench and Sharleen Spiteri were staying at the hotel and we had an impromptu moment at the piano,” Venters told BBC. “It was a happy evening with lots of guests and locals clapping.”
"It was a classic Scottish Hogmanay party at the Fife Arms,” he said. “The hotel was fully sold out, with a four-course dinner and a ceilidh with lots of reeling.”