Cole Sprouse would never do a 'Suite Life' reboot

It's the season of revivals but 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' reunion is not happening anytime soon

Former Disney star Cole Sprouse shut down all the speculations of doing a reboot of the Disney Channel sitcom during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"Reboots are a tricky thing, you know?" he said. "The original shows when they become successful sit in this little golden plate of nostalgia and when you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fanbase so it's a very, very touchy thing."

"I'm asked all the time if Dylan and I are going to do a Suite Life reboot, and I go, 'No, absolutely not,'" the 28-year-old twin told Barrymore.

Instead of focusing on the past, Cole has his eye on future projects. In addition to acting, the star has focused in recent years on his photography — which he said he started doing professionally while studying archaeology at NYU.

"I studied a couple of photography classes when I was in college, and I knew I was going to be travelling a lot for archaeology, so I started taking my camera around with me," he said.

Then, he approached a magazine about taking photos for print.

"I said 'I'll work for free...'" the actor told Barrymore. "And I didn't get paid the first couple times, as is the classic tale of the unpaid intern in New York. I didn't get paid for the first year, and then I got a nice job."

Cole starred alongside his twin brother Dylan on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody which aired from 2005 to 2008.