Chris Hemsworth calls RRR an 'incredible' film, says he wants to work with Ram Charan and Jr NTR

Chris Hemsworth, best known for playing Thor in the Marvel movies, is all set to come back in Extraction 2. The Netflix movie will see Chris reprising the role of hitman Tyler Rake. Before the big release, Chris is busy promoting the movie, and recently, during his chat with an Indian news portal, the actor heaped praise on SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning movie. Chris Hemsworth calls RRR an ''incredible'' movie: While talking to News 18, Chris shared how much he loved SS Rajamouli's RRR and expressed his desire to work with Jr NTR and Ram Charan, who played the lead role of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively, in the movie.

"I just watched RRR recently, and I thought the film was incredible. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are amazing, so, if was lucky to work with them, that would be fantastic," Chris Hemsworth told the Indian news channel.

The period drama told the story of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film featured Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

In terms of box office collection, the film became a huge hit in India and one of the highest-grossing movies in the country. Not only in the domestic market, but the film earned impressive numbers in the international market as well. The smash hit song Naatu Naatu became the first Telugu song to ever win an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards. More about the Extraction 2: Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is coming back as Tyler Rake in season 2. The first film was predominantly shot in India and had several Indian actors in key roles. Priyanshu Painyuli, Randeep Hooda, and Pankaj Tripathi played pivotal roles in the film, which was helmed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo.

Goldhiteh Farahani. Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili also star in the film.

The film will premiere on Netflix on June 16.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE