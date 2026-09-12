A video of a fight that broke out at the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) office in Mumbai is going viral, showing actors Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, Upasana Singh, Kunickaa Sadanand and others involved in a heated exchange. The matter escalated to such an extent that police had to intervene and were seen scolding the senior actors.

Viral video shows Poonam Dhillon, Upasana Singh and others in ugly fight

On Friday, a clash erupted at the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) office in Mumbai when Kunickaa was allegedly saying that official CINTAA paperwork and files were shifted to Dhillon’s vehicle.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: Nashville airport could soon be named after Dolly Parton

A video from the incident shows several members confronting her over the allegation, asking if she was admitting to taking the papers. In the clip, Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam are in a clash with Upasana Singh, Kunickaa Sadanand and other members of the association.

However, Kolhapure demanded that they show the official letter confirming that the committee had been dissolved.

''The committee is not dissolved. Show me the order that says the committee is dissolved," Padmini can be heard saying. Poonam and Padmini then claim, "Our data has been stolen."

However, in another video, Poonam is being questioned on why her car is being searched.

Also read: Ocean Way Festival cancelled weeks before debut as storm damage shrinks beach site

The atter excalated that the police had to intervene and scolded the actors by saying, ‘’You have a reputation.''

“I feel bad for talking like this. We don’t talk like this to even people from the slums.”

They also added, “Care about your reputation at least, people are watching. You are hung up on your allegations and not listening to us. Doosra koi rehta tha, thappad hi maarte the. (We would’ve slapped if it were someone else). We are giving you respect, but there’s a limit to it.”

What's going on at CINTAA?

A tussle began in August after 11 members resigned amid serious allegations. Following this, Upasana Singh later claimed that since 50 per cent of the elected panel had stepped down, the committee stood dissolved, a claim that Poonam Dhillon contested.

This comes after Former members Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure filed a legal case at Dindoshi Court against the election process.