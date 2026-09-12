A video of a fight that broke out at the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) office in Mumbai is going viral, showing actors Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, Upasana Singh, Kunickaa Sadanand and others involved in a heated exchange. The matter escalated to such an extent that police had to intervene and were seen scolding the senior actors.
Viral video shows Poonam Dhillon, Upasana Singh and others in ugly fight
On Friday, a clash erupted at the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) office in Mumbai when Kunickaa was allegedly saying that official CINTAA paperwork and files were shifted to Dhillon’s vehicle.
A video from the incident shows several members confronting her over the allegation, asking if she was admitting to taking the papers. In the clip, Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam are in a clash with Upasana Singh, Kunickaa Sadanand and other members of the association.
However, Kolhapure demanded that they show the official letter confirming that the committee had been dissolved.
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''The committee is not dissolved. Show me the order that says the committee is dissolved," Padmini can be heard saying. Poonam and Padmini then claim, "Our data has been stolen."
However, in another video, Poonam is being questioned on why her car is being searched.
The atter excalated that the police had to intervene and scolded the actors by saying, ‘’You have a reputation.''
“I feel bad for talking like this. We don’t talk like this to even people from the slums.”
They also added, “Care about your reputation at least, people are watching. You are hung up on your allegations and not listening to us. Doosra koi rehta tha, thappad hi maarte the. (We would’ve slapped if it were someone else). We are giving you respect, but there’s a limit to it.”
What's going on at CINTAA?
A tussle began in August after 11 members resigned amid serious allegations. Following this, Upasana Singh later claimed that since 50 per cent of the elected panel had stepped down, the committee stood dissolved, a claim that Poonam Dhillon contested.
This comes after Former members Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure filed a legal case at Dindoshi Court against the election process.
Talking about the legal challenge, Ashok Dubey said, “Poonam and Padmini have approached the Dindoshi Sessions Court, with the hearing scheduled for Monday. Their petition questions the jurisdiction of the Federation (FWICE) in conducting these elections. Raising allegations regarding disaffiliation status, they have questioned how the Federation can conduct the election and have requested the court to place a stay on the entire election process.” However, the nomination for the upcoming executive committee election has officially closed.