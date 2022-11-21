Candy brand issues message after Harry Styles gets hit in the eye at his concert

Skittles has a message for its users and it’s watermelon sugar sweet!

After an episode took place with Harry Styles while performing, the candy brand took responsibility to remind users that the candies serve only one purpose and that is to savour them, not throw them at people.

A full-page advert in the Los Angeles Times reads, “Protect the rainbow. Taste the rainbow. But please, don’t throw the rainbow.” This comes after a fan threw Skittles at Harry Styles at his face at a concert earlier this week.

On Saturday, the candy brand released a similar image on social media, along with the tweet: “PSA: Protect your eyes from Skittles (by eating them, not throwing them).” The ad features a large pair of heart-shaped, protective eyewear in homage to Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” sunglasses.