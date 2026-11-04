/Ramayana: Producer Namit Malhotra confirms Part 2 will arrive in 2028, reveals why makers need an extra year

Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana is planned as a two-part mythological saga, with the first part set to arrive in theatres worldwide on November 5, coinciding with Diwali 2026. While the second part was earlier expected to release during Diwali 2027, producer Namit Malhotra has now shared a major update on the film’s release timeline.

Namit Malhotra confirms Ramayana Part 2 postponed to 2028

In a recent interview with E! News, producer Namit revealed that Ramayana has evolved beyond its initial vision of an Indian film reaching global audiences. While explaining why Part 2 has been pushed from 2027 to 2028, the producer finally confirms the film's release timeline.

He said, “The idea was that, given the excitement the world has shown, we want to take a little more time to ensure that, when we present the grand finale, we have enough time to do what we did on Part One.”

Namit added that the extra year will give the team enough time to bring the second instalment of Ramayana to life on the scale it demands.

“That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice to a film of this size. When you see Part 2, it will be a whole other story. We didn’t want to rush the job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the grandest way it deserves,” the producer said.

‘Film was initially planned as a trilogy’

Earlier, in a conversation with Review Nation, Namit revealed that the makers initially considered portraying the film as a trilogy but later decided to carry it forward into two parts.

He shared, “I feel like we may sit back at the drawing board and see if there’s anything else we want to add or subtract, depending on how the world has received it. While we say that, we also have two different versions of the same film, with two different runtimes for Part One. Depending on how the next round of feedback goes, I’d love not to have to make two different versions. I’m sure Nitesh would also like to stick to one version.”

About Ramayana

Ramayana is a two-part mythological saga directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra under his banner, Prime Focus Studios, in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana. The first instalment is set to release on November 5, coinciding with Diwali 2026.

The film will bring the epic tale of Lord Rama to the screen, from his birth and upbringing to his 14-year exile after palace intrigue led by Queen Kaikeyi. Accompanied by Sita and Lakshmana, Rama ventures into the forest, where Ravana abducts Sita, setting the stage for the battle between good and evil.