Watch 'Hiccups & Hookups' trailer: Lara Dutta shares unfiltered version of Rao family

Lara Dutta will next be seen in ‘Hiccups & Hookups’.

Makers dropped the trailer of the series as one of the characters is heard saying, “Normal is so 2019.”

The trailer video traces the complicated and hilarious family dynamics and the love lives of members of the Rao household. It describes the series to be that of a “normally weird family” who are “perfectly imperfect”.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Lara Dutta said, “As promised, here it is. Trailer me koi filter nahi hai, family me kaise hoga? Ladhai me bhi aur razai me bhi, the Raos are completely unfiltered (There is no filter on the trailer, so how will the family have one? In fights and under the sheets, the Raos are completely unfiltered).”

Watch the trailer here:

