Sonu Sood joins the likes of Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio as he receives UN Award

Sonu Sood has been winning hearts of millions as he has worked tirelessly over the last few months to send people in need the required help during COVID-19 lockdown.

From sending lakhs of migrants back home to helping students stranded in different parts of the world with free education and medical help, Sonu has been hands on these months.

The Bollywood actor has now been conferred the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The award was presented at a virtual ceremony on September 29. With this, Sonu Sood joins the likes of Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Liam Neeson, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kidman and Priyanka Chopra who have been similarly honoured by different UN bodies.

“This is a rare honour. A UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done, in my own humble way, for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognized and awarded feels good. I fully support the UNDP in its endeavours to achieve the SDGs by 2030. Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from the implementation of these goals”, said Sonu Sood, on receiving the coveted award.