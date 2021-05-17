'Sherni' first look revealed, Vidya Balan starrer to release on this OTT platform

Exactly a year after the release of 'Sahkuntala Devi', Vidya Balan will be back on Amazon Prime with her new film 'Sherni'. The first look of the film was revealed on Monday on social media and the poster features Vidya Balan in a new avatar.



Directed by the talented filmmaker Amit Masurkar and produced by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment, the movie stars Balan in the lead along with a powerful ensemble cast comprising of versatile artists such as Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.



A riveting storyline to look-forward to, in 'Sherni', Balan plays the role of an upright Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment.

The film is scheduled to release in June on Amazon Prime Video, though the exact release date has not been unveiled.



In 2020, Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi' too released on the same OTT platform and the film had got a good review from most critics.