Shah Rukh Khan on new release date of Jawan: Takes time and patience to make something worthy

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Saturday and conducted an "Ask Me Anything" session for his fans. After the release date of his much-anticipated action film Jawan got pushed to September 7, the actor said that it takes "time and patience" to deliver something worthy of audiences' time.

Helmed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the film is produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan and marks the actor's second release of the year after blockbuster hit Pathaan.

In a tweet, the superstar said that he is relieved that his team, which has been tirelessly working on the project, can now finish the movie with ease. "Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences…. #Jawan #7thSeptember2023," the actor wrote in response to a fan who asked about the delay.

"Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves… So a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now," SRK added.

The also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara and it was earlier scheduled to be released on June 2.

Red Chillies Entertainment is backing the film. When a Twitter user asked SRK if it was important to invest in VFX-loaded films like Jawan, Shah Rukh said he believes in creating an event worthy of the audiences’ money.

"You should put your money where your mouth is…one has to believe that Dream merchants should create cinema that feels like an event worth the audience’s time and money!" the actor wrote.

Talking about his process of approaching a character, the superstar said it is "spiritual" and "respectful to who I am trying to create." He called Jawan a new kind of genre for him.

"An Atlee special and the marriage of trying to bring two ways of making films in tandem," he said, adding that he personally liked the Tamil director’s movies Theri and Mersal.

Reflecting on the experience of working on Jawan, SRK said that it was both "intense and fun".

"Hectic and fun to shoot with Atlee Vijay & Nayan and everybody else," he praised his co-stars, adding that he learnt a lot from Sethupath.

"He is such a humble person and a brilliant actor," SRK added.

SRK also praised Nayanthara and said, "She is lovely….too sweet and awesome to work with."

