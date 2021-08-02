Raj Kundra porn case: Shilpa Shetty breaks silence for the first time

Calling it a “challenging” time, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has finally broken her silence on husband Raj Kundra’s pornography case that has come as a shock to all. Keeping mum on the ongoing investigation on her husband’s alleged involvement in the matter, Shilpa took to her Instagram profile and shared a lengthy statement, asking for “right to privacy” for the “sake of her children”.

Shilpa asked media to refrain from making false statements of hers as she has yet to open up on the “subjudice” matter.

“I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in me & I've never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don't deserve media trial,” added Shilpa while making clear that she hasn’t spoken on the matter and neither will in future till the pornography case goes on against her husband Raj Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty’s plea for right to privacy has been upheld by the Bombay High Court. She gathered support for her plea from her colleagues including filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actress Richa Chadha.

Meanwhile, Bombay HC has reserved order in petitions of businessman Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe challenging their arrest by Mumbai police.