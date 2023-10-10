Neha Dhupia announces a family drama series on mental health on World Mental Health Day

Renowned actress Neha Dhupia, known for her diverse and impactful roles in the Indian film industry, gave a glimpse of the script of her upcoming project centred around mental health on World Mental Health Day. Dhupia, who is an advocate for meaningful storytelling, has consistently chosen projects with unique and powerful narratives. With this untitled venture, she aims to shed light on the importance of mental health awareness and open conversations about this critical subject matter.

In a statement, Neha Dhupia emphasised the significance of discussing mental health openly. She urged individuals to seek support from both peers and experts, emphasising that silence can lead to severe consequences. She highlighted the project's intent to break the stigma surrounding mental health and provide a platform for understanding and healing.

Neha said, "At this crucial juncture, it is imperative that we address this issue through the narratives we present. Our aim is to effect positive change, and I assure you that this project will stimulate greater dialogue surrounding mental health. I am genuinely thrilled to be part of this endeavour."

The untitled project promises to be a compelling journey that explores the intricacies of mental health conditions, offering viewers a nuanced perspective on the challenges faced by those affected. Neha's commitment to this cause is evident in her tireless efforts to bring this vital issue to the forefront of public discourse.

This project aligns with Neha Dhupia's continued dedication to socially relevant cinema, reinforcing her reputation as an artist with a passion for driving positive change through her work.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE