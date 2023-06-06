Mirzapur 3 is a beast on its own, says Indian actress Isha Talwar

Isha Talwar is currently looking forward to the release of Mirzapur 3, which is hopefully releasing soon considering the cast wrapped the shoot in November 2022. It takes a long time to churn a web series because of the number of tracks running parallelly on the show, making writing its integral part and the make or break factor.

Isha recently revealed that Mirzapur 3 is a beast on its own with crazy twists and turns. She said that it’s a spice recipe of revenge and is full of family dramas!

Isha says, "Madhuri Yadav as we already saw in season 2 had almost snatched power towards the end from Kaleen bhaiya essayed the wonderful Panjak Tripathi for reasons best known to her. When you take on such an important character in the show, please expect nothing but great drama intertwined riding on big EQ! This next bit can be left for another story closer to the show because the audience is still confused about Munna's death - I know this from personal experience."

The actress plays the role of Madhuri Yadav in the series. In season 3, she will be seen as Munna Bhaiya’s widow and will be taking on Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi Sharma) to avenge her husband’s death.

She was seen recently in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, which was directed by Homi Adajania. It also stars Dimple Kapadia as Savitri, who runs a drug cartel and is supported by her daughters-in-law – Angira Dhar and Isha and daughter, played by Radhika Madan.