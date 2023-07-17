Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas gets rescheduled. Here's when it will release

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. On Monday, the makers released the first poster of the movie, featuring the lead actors Katrina and Vijay.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will be released in two different languages - Hindi and Tamil with different supporting casts. Along with the poster, the makers also revealed that the movie has been brought forward, and instead of a December 23 release, it will now hit theatres on December 15.

The poster release

The poster shows Katrina and Vijay in a serious mood. The quote in the photo reads, "Raat jitni saangeen hogi, subaha utni rangeen hogi."

The caption of the post reads, ''We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! #MerryChristmas will be released in theatres near you on December 15th, 2023.'' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tips Films (@tipsfilmsofficial) × The Hindi version of the movie co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams playing the same roles.

Vijay also dropped the poster of Merry Christmas' Tamil version. The dark poster features Katrina mysteriously staring at Vijay. This is the first time Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif are sharing screen space.

More details about the plot of the movie have been kept under wraps, but looking at the poster, the movie seems to have a somewhat serious tone.

Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Industries, in association with Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd., has bankrolled the project.

The big clash

The much-anticipated movie will now clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani's film, Yodha. The movie is also releasing on December 15.

Soon after the poster was released, Karan Johar, who seemed unhappy with the recent change, shared a cryptic post. Taking to Threads, he wrote, "Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile."

