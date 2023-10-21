In pics: Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Kiara Advani attend Durga Puja celebrations

The Durga Puja festival has begun with full enthusiasm and fervour. And, like every year, Bollywood celebrities stepped out to seek the blessing of Goddess Durga.

On Saturday (Oct 21), which was the seventh day of Navratri aka Maha Saptami, B-town celebs were spotted participating in the Durga Puja celebration organised by the Sarbojanik Durga Puja Samiti in the city.

Donning stunning sarees, Bengali beauties Kajol and Rani Mukerji were papped at the Durga pandal. For the second day, Kajol wore a pink chiffon saree with a sleeveless blouse. She accessorised her look with jhumkas and matching pink flowers tucked in her hair bun. She was accompanied by her son, Yug.

Kajol shared a montage video on her Instagram and wrote, ''1st day of pujo.. It's when families come together in celebration.. Here's to praying and thanking the goddess for everything she bestowed..''

Meanwhile, Kajol's cousin and actress, Rani Mukerji, was looking regal in the golden-coloured saree with a sleeveless blouse. She completed her look with a heavy choker and tied her hair in a soft bun.

Veteran actress Hema Malini, her daughter Esha Deol and actress Kiara Advani also visited the pandal to seek blessings from the deity. Hema Malini looked gorgeous in the violet saree with a golden border. She wore a long gold necklace that added more elegance to her look. Meanwhile, Esha looked beautiful in the golden saree with silver embroidery.

In one video, Rani can be seen greeting Hema and Esha at the pandal.

Meanwhile, Kiara also visited the Durga Puja pandal. The Bhool Bhulaiya actress stepped out wearing a green colour suit She left her hair open and wore minimal jewellery with a small bindi, which added more grace to her look.