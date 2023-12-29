Aamir Khan's daughter Ira all set to marry in early January; see pics of pre-wedding festivities

Pre-wedding festivities have begun at Aamir Khan's residence as the superstar's daughter Ira is all set to tie the knot. Ira Khan will marry her fiance Nupur Shikhare on January 3.



Certain reports claim that the wedding will take place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. According to reports, the families have decided to honour Nupur's roots with a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. “The Khan family is elated as they're going to start the New Year with a bang. Ira and Nupur will get married on January 3 at Bandra's plush Taj Lands End hotel. Following that, there will be two reception parties that will take place – one in Delhi and the other in Jaipur – between January 6 and 10,” a source was quoted as saying.



Meanwhile, other reports state that the couple will only have a simple court wedding followed by a reception for friends and family.

Aamir Khan has been reportedly making calls to his industry friends and colleagues personally to attend the wedding. “Most actors aren't in town due to the holiday season. But be assured that it's going to be a star-studded affair. Those who won't be able to make it to their big day will be a part of the reception in Jaipur,” the source said.