/Mary Kom calls 2014 biopic featuring Priyanka Chopra 'far from reality,' says only 10 percent of her struggle was shown

Days after her eviction from Bigg Boss 20, legendary Olympic bronze medalist Mary Kom took a jab at her eponymous biopic starring Priyanka Chopra. In a recent interview, the pugilist stated that the movie was far from reality, urging fans to read her autobiography, Unbreakable, to understand the genuine struggles of her life.

Mary Kom, the film, was released in 2014 and chronicled the early life and career of boxing champion Mary Kom. The film shows her early days of struggle, marriage, children and balancing a life as a boxer with motherhood. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film had Priyanka Chopra playing the title role and subsequently winning the Best Actress National Award for her performance.

After her eviction from the Bigg Boss house, Mary spoke to the Indian Express and stated that there was no need for a sequel of the film.

"I don't think there should be a sequel now; everybody knows my story. My career and journey have already been shown in the film and my book Unbreakable. However, the biopic was not real. I felt some parts of the story were not real. Only 10 per cent of my struggle and hard work was shown in it," she said.

"If you read the book, only then can you see my struggle and hard work. The remaining life I don't know what will happen, but the future will be smooth, and happy, I wish that. People want to know if there will be room for love in my life. I will decide if that happens in the future," she added.

Priyanka Chopra on playing Mary Kom

When the film was announced with Chopra as the lead, the news led to debate and discussion over the casting of the film. Many felt that someone from the Northeast should have played the role instead of Priyanka, who is a Punjabi.

Years later, Chopra had spoken about the film and how she felt someone from the Northeast should have essayed the role of the Manipuri boxer in the film.



"When I played Mary Kom, I was very sceptical about taking it on in the beginning because she was a living, breathing icon and she made place for so many female athletes. Plus, I look nothing like her. She comes from the northeast of India, and I am from northern India and we physically didn't look alike. In hindsight, the part should have probably gone to someone from the northeast.

"But I was just greedy as an actor to get a chance to tell her story because she inspired me so much, as a woman, as an Indian woman, as an athlete. When the filmmakers insisted I do it, I was just like, 'You know what? I'm going to do it,'" she had told Vanity Fair.

To prepare for the role, Priyanka Chopra said she met Mary Kom and spent time at her home with her family.