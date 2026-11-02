/Amitabh Bachchan mourns Sanjay Gupta's tragic death: 'A true devotee of art has left us'

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan mourned the death of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta on Sunday. The filmmaker passed away in an accident at his home on Saturday. Big B and Gupt had worked together in the 2002 heist thriller Kaante. Bachchan remembered the filmmaker and called him a ‘true devotee of art’.

Gupta, died at the age of 59. His sudden death sent shockwaves through the film industry, and several Bollywood personalities, including Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi and Hrithik Roshan, paid tributes to the filmmaker.

Bachchan, 83, took to his personal blog to express grief over Gupta’s demise; however, the veteran actor did not mention the filmmaker’s name.

“A friend, a fellow artiste and a true devotee of art has left us at such a young age! I am unable to understand how all of this is happening,” the actor wrote in Hindi.

He further expressed anguish over the recent deaths in the film fraternity.

“Our dear companions from the world of art are being snatched away from us. What wrong have they done to deserve such a fate? People say that all the powerful planets in the solar system have turned unfavourable at the same time. Please have mercy on us,” Bachchan added.

“Those who are raining their wrath upon us – is this really fair? May all the planets in the solar system retreat to their respective homes and stay apart from one another. Perhaps then they will stop troubling all of us,” the veteran actor wrote.



Bachchan worked with Gupta in Kaante, which also featured Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar and Kumar Gaurav in key roles.

Sanjay Gupta dies at home

Filmmaker Gupta tragically passed away on Saturday morning after suffering a fatal head injury from a fall at his Versova residence in Mumbai.

Police report that CCTV footage shows Gupta losing his balance and hitting a wall while walking to the kitchen around 2:00 AM on Friday night.

His family discovered him unresponsive the following morning and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.