Blink-182 singer Mark Hoppus reveals he has stage 4 lymphoma cancer

After Mark Hoppus recently announced his cancer diagnosis, the Blink-182 bassist/singer revealed that he has lymphoma cancer of stage 4 and that he has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for the same.

During a recent Twitch livestream, Mark said, “The cancer isn’t bone-related, it’s blood-related. My blood’s trying to kill me.”

“My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage IV-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four parts of my body. I don’t know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m stage IV, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m stage IV-A.”

The singer also revealed his chemotherapy experience and said that “chemo brain” is causing him to forget information he’d normally know off-hand. “If it is, I go back for at least three more rounds. Ideally, I go in tomorrow and they say, ‘Congratulations, your chemotherapy has worked and you are all done and you’ll never have to think about this cancer again for the rest of your life.’ I hope.”

If results are unclear, Mark Hoppus will need a bone marrow transplant. Being hopeful, he added, “We’re beating this cancer. It’s just a matter of time.”

The 49-year-old bassist first shared the diagnosis on a social media post that he quickly deleted. The posted photo appeared to be a hospital room where he looked to be undergoing treatment, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please,” he captioned the shot, as per the Variety. Hours later, he confirmed the news, “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the bassist-singer wrote in a statement.

“I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

