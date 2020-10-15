BAFTA announces new guidelines for TV awards to increase diversity

After just two weeks of announcing revisions in Film Awards, BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Awards) has unveiled new guidelines for TV Awards.

While in Film Awards, the British Academy brought in more than 120 amendments to its voting, membership and campaigning processes, in TV they have introduced a rather less number of changes.

Among the changes are the formal introduction of the BFI Diversity Standards for the TV and TV Craft awards following a successful pilot this year.

Also, the number of nominees in the performance categories will increase from four to six. The number of nominees in the other categories will stay at four but the number of named nominees or production company representatives for each entry will increase from four to six. BAFTA will also offer winners the chance to purchase two additional masks for key individual creatives who were part of the creative process but not one of the six named nominees or production company representatives. This change seems to respond to a situation that arose earlier this year when ‘The End of the F***ing World’ producer Dominic Buchanan penned an open letter calling out BAFTA for preventing him from receiving a physical award for the show, citing inclusivity issues.

Other changes also take into consideration the impact of COVID-19 pandemic as a new award has been introduced in 2021 for daytime programming. Just for this year, the eligibility window for soap and continuing drama has been extended until the end of January 2021.

BAFTA also revealed the new TV award dates for 2021, with the TV and Craft nominations due to be announced April 28, the Craft awards ceremony held May 24 and TV awards ceremony June 6.

Announcing the same, Hannah Wyatt, chair of BAFTA’s television committee said, "We are delighted to confirm the updated rules and eligibility criteria today, alongside the dates for the 2021 awards. This announcement comes in the wake of the BAFTA 2020 Review publication, which involved an in-depth consultation with the industry and signalled the beginning of a significant cultural shift at BAFTA. We saw significant progress in the diversity of our 2020 Television Awards and these additional changes are designed to continue that trajectory, ensuring BAFTA champions an industry taking proactive steps to level the playing field."