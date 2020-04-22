As Queen turns 94, Prince Charles, William and Kate share rare pictures of the monarch

Queen Elizabeth turned 94 as members of the British royal family wished her with some adorable throwback images.

Currently in quarantine with husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, the British Queen, unlike previous times, was not seen with family members who huddle up to celebrate her big day. There will also not be the usual Trooping the Colour ceremony owing to COVID-19 scare.

But to make it special, Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton and Prince William sent their tributes. Taking to social media, the Cambridges’ posted, "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today.” They shared a photo of themselves with the Queen at the Chelsea Flower Show last summer.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla shared a collection of photos of the Queen, including one of hers with Prince Charles as a baby, and one of the Queen and the Duchess sharing a carriage ride together.

Check out the photos here:

Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday 🎈 pic.twitter.com/ycTa0i00VY — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 21, 2020 ×

The royal family's photographer Chris Jackson also paid tribute to her by sharing his favorite photo of Her Majesty. He wrote, "A very 'Happy Birthday' to HM The Queen, 94 today!" Jackson wrote. "I've taken many thousands of photos of HM and this one always makes me smile, hope it does for you too...."