Anurag Kashyap reveals Sudhir Mishra is 'hypochondriac', Hansal Mehta is 'great cook'

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is best known for his films 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Gulaal', and 'Ugly' among others, recently revealed in an interview that his friend and filmmaker Sudhir Mishra is very conscious about his health.

He also revealed that Hansal Mehta is a great cook. And, together they talk about food all the time.

In a candid conversation with YouTuber Samdish Bhatia about his friend circle, the filmmaker said, "Sudhir is a hypochondriac, he still uses a face mask. Sometimes, he uses 4 of them at once. If he sits with you, he will sit afar."

When asked what is it that they generally talk about, Anurag revealed, "We talk about everything under the sun but yes, the majority of the conversations are around food."

Kashyap also shared that 'Omertà' director Hansal Mehta makes amazing dishes when they are together. While people majorly know Hansal for helming 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', very few know that he also directed the Indian cooking show 'Khana Khazana', which was hosted by celebrity chef, Sanjeev Kapoor.

Anurag also revealed that he's friends with Zoya Akhtar and Vikramaditya Motwane.

