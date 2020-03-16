Amitabh Bachchan's Marathi film 'Ab Anni Cd' taken off theatres amid coronavirus outbreak, to be re-released later

The entertainment industry has been majorly hit due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. Cinema halls in several states have been shut down to curb the spread of the epidemic and films that released on March 13 have been affected the most.



Superstar Amitabh Bachchan`s Marathi film 'Ab Anni Cd', which was released last week, is not running in the theatres anymore due to the coronavirus outbreak. The film will now release later.

The decision was taken after the shutdown of cinema halls in several regions, including Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra.

"We have pushed the release date for our film `Ab Anni Cd` knowingly, what we need to concentrate on is the safety which should be the priority. The response we received till now for the film has been overwhelming and to see that the audience is so supportive to wait for the film. I hope that people are safe and should take all the precautions needed until the time it is all in control.

"This will have to be a collaborative effort by all of us not only the entertainment field but includes every field to be home and stay safe so that we can fight against coronavirus by not spreading it but by ending it," Akshay Bardapurkar, producer of 'Ab Anni Cd' was quoted as saying to a news agency.



Directed by Milind Lele, 'Ab Aani Cd' also features Vikram Gokhale.

Irrfan Khan's first film post-illness-'Angrezi Medium'- has also faced a similar fate. The film's director, Homi Adajania, on Sunday took to social media to announce that the film would re-release at a later date.

Several projects have been stalled due to the outbreak of the virus. Release of Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' has been pushed indefinitely so has Rohena Gera's film 'Sir'.