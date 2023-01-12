Amit Trivedi spent 4 years working on the music album of Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

Music maverick Amit Trivedi has always created magic in collaboration with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap right from Dev D to Manmarziyaan. After 'Dev D', Trivedi now takes it to the next level in his fourth partnership with Anurag Kashyap.

Amit Trivedi and lyricist Shellee worked on the music album of the film ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ for 4 years. The team didn’t want to compromise on any aspect of the music-making process and utilised the lockdown to experiment with different ideas and versions until they finally cracked a fresh, new sound. Shellee had to let go of the poet in him and sat with his son and Kashyap’s daughter to understand the lingo used by today’s generation.

All praise for Amit says Anurag Kashyap, “Amit always gives me time, has patience with me, bears with my circumstances and really gives everything to his music. It’s been 15 years of friendship and collaboration. Amit and Shellee spent 4 years working on the music because it’s a very different world to belong to lyrically. It was hardwork as Shellee had to let go of the poet in him and sat with his son and my daughter to use the lingo of today's generation.”

Amit Trivedi says, “Anurag always has a distinct vision for his films. Dev D was a turning point in my career but we approach each film from a fresh lens and attempt to crack something new with every collaboration and that’s exactly what audiences can expect from the ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ album.”

'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat,' starring Alaya F and Karan Mehta who marks his debut, was recently presented at Marrakech’s Jemaa El Fna Square this year. The film was screened along with other spectacular films by stalwarts like Guillermo Del Toro, Paul Schrader and James Gray.