Akshay Kumar has the perfect answer to 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha'

Akshay Kumar joined the bandwagon and gave a quirky answer on the 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha'. The actor shared a photo of himself with Bear Grylls from their forthcoming 'Into The Wild' episode.



“Rasode mein Bear tha, any guesses on what is he cooking? #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls.”

The social media recently witnessed a new trend after a rap turned meme from daily soap took the internet by a storm.

The actor also shared a video featuring Bear, and their adventures at Mysore's Bandipur Tiger Reserve. In the video, he shared his experience with elephant poop tea which Bear Grylls surprised him with.



Akshay Kumar's episode of 'Into The Wild' will premiere for Discovery Plus on September 11 at 8 pm while it will air on the Discovery Channel at 8 pm on September 14.