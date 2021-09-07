Actor Michael Ealy pays warm tribute to Afghan wife amid Kabul violence

Amid tensions in Afghanistan, actor Michael Ealy has given a touching tribute to his wife Khatrina Rafiqzada, who is a native of Kabul.



The actor took to Instagram to write a long post and stated that this has been the hardest moment that he has witnessed her go through in all these years.



“My love,” his message begins. “This may have been one of the hardest moments I’ve ever witnessed for you. I’ve struggled to find the words about the situation in Kabul. I can only talk about what I see on the ground here.”

The actor revealed that Rafiqzada suffered postpartum depression after having both their children but that it "simply can’t compare to watching your birthplace fall apart. I imagine this loss has a lot to do with the nostalgia of your childhood, and for that, I’m so sorry.”



“I’ve felt your sense of loss, confusion, and hurt,” Ealy wrote. “I’ve witnessed you crying in the corner alone just to gather yourself.” The actor revealed that Rafiqzada has turned rooms in their home into “mini command centers,” noting that she is trying to sponsor Afghan families and locate family members.

“The devastation you endured the last few weeks has been undeniable,” he continued. “I pray that you have felt seen, heard, supported & free in your space here to be vulnerable and whatever else you needed. I’ve seen you try to put into words what this ALL means. The worst part may have been watching you try to explain this devastation to Elijah,” their son.



“We love you and we are with u always,” Ealy contended. “People even reached out to me to check on you and some sent flowers! I’m grateful for all of their well wishes, thoughts, and prayers. For many of them, you were the only Afghan they’ve ever met.”



Ealy and Rafiqzada married in 2012. A former actress, Rafiqzada fled Afghanistan with her parents when she was 12 years old. Her family was sponsored for citizenship by Catholic Charities as victims of war.



Earlier in 2017, Rafiqzada had posted on Instagram, she wrote that she loved her childhood “and bc war hadn’t yet made it to our backyard, I couldn’t understand why we left my country.”