Aamir Khan's son-in-law Nupur Shikhare's choice of attire for wedding leads to a meme fest on the internet

MumbaiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Jan 04, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
main img

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Photograph:(Twitter)

Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood star Aamir Khan and producer Reena Dutta, married her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a private ceremony on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood star Aamir Khan and producer Reena Dutta, married her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a private ceremony on Wednesday in Mumbai. Ira is a CEO and founder of a mental health support organisation while Nupur is a celebrity fitness trainer and athlete.  Aamir's daughter's wedding naturally drew a lot of attention from the media, but it was the groom's choice of attire for the wedding that got the internet talking. 

Nupur Shikhare jogged from his home in Santacruz to Taj Lands End in Mumbai in heavy traffic for his wedding. The stretch is around 8 km and bustling with traffic. Dressed in white shorts and a black vest, Nupur's attire was far from how Indian grooms dress at their wedding. He then danced at the venue with his family and friends before entering the wedding hall. 

The groom then sat in the same attire to sign court papers with his bride Ira, dressed in a traditional attire, much to the amusement of the guests. Nupur eventually changed his attire and wore formal traditional attire and posed with Ira for the paps. 

Nupur's choice of clothes led to the internet talking. 

Critics surfaced on ‘X,’ with one user expressing, “Ira and Nupur’s wedding will go down in Bollywood wedding history as one of the ugliest looking wedding. From marrying in kachha-baniyan to that evening group photo ensemble of the family… Ughhhh.”

Another pondered, “So nupur shikhare is a gym owner or trainer so he got marfied in a baniyan I guess. Why I ask why?”

The third user added a touch of humour and asked “Did he literally just ‘drop by’ after gym????”

The couple and their families were all smiles in a post-wedding photoshoot attended by Aamir, his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, among other close relatives. The couple will reportedly get married again in Udaipur on January 8 and Aamir is likely to host a grand reception later this month in Mumbai. 

Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for the most part of her career. While writing on cinema remains her first love, her other interest lies in topics like gender, society and Indian literature. You can follow her on Twitter @shominisen

