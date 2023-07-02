Tammy Slaton's husband Caleb Willingham dead at 40, 1000-Lb. Sisters star pays tribute

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is paying a heartwarming tribute to her late husband, Caleb Willingham. Willingham passed away at an Ohio obesity clinic. He was 40 years old. Caleb‘s cause of death has not been revealed.

Confirming his death, Slaton said in a statement to People, "I am devastated to share the news of my husband's passing," she said. "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly."

She continued, "When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel, and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone's sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time." A heartwarming tribute Later, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star shared a heartwarming post dedicated to her late husband. Sharing a series of photos of them, she wrote, ''Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️.''

The carousel of photos showed Tammy and Celeb happily posing together. The pictures are presumably from the Christmas holiday, as we see the Christmas tree and lights in the back.

Check out Tammy's Instagram post here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86) × Slaton and Willingham first met at the Rehabilitation Centre in Gibsonburg, Ohio, in 2022. Celeb proposed to her in October, and they got married in November at the rehab centre in a low-key ceremony attended by close friends and family. However, in May, the Sun revealed that Tammy Slaton and her husband Caleb Willingham, decided to end their marriage just five months after their marriage as he allegedly "refuses to stick to his diet."



An insider exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Tammy and Caleb are officially separated. "Tammy has her legal team lined up and is ready to file for divorce," the source close to Tammy revealed.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE