Harare, Zimbabawe

ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Afghanistan will look to earn a statement series win against Zimbabwe as they play the hosts in the third ODI on Saturday (Dec 21). With the Champions Trophy now less than two months away, Afghanistan will see at the series as perfect warm-up while Zimbabawe will search for redemption having lost the T20I series earlier. Ahead of the third ODI contest between hosts Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads and others.

When is the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match will be played on Saturday (Dec 21).

Which stadium will host the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match start?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match will start at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) with toss taking place at 12:30 PM local time (4:00 PM IST).

Where to watch the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match on TV?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match will not be telecast in India.

Where to watch the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming online on OTT?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match will be live-streamed on the FanCode App and website in India.

Squads:

Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tinotenda Maposa, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu, Blessing Muzarabani, Joylord Gumbie, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Victor Nyauchi

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Naveed Zadran, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Darwish Rasooli, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharote