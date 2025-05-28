PAK vs BAN T20Is Live Streaming | When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I series live on smart TV, mobile app and match details

Pakistan is set to host Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series beginning on Wednesday (May 28) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The series, originally scheduled to be a five-match contest starting May 21, was revised due to recent political conflicts between India and Pakistan.

The T20Is will now take place on May 28, May 30, and June 1 with all matches scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST. This series will be crucial for both teams in their preparations for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Both sides are coming into this series on the back of disappointing results. Pakistan suffered a 1-4 defeat in their T20I series against New Zealand in March, while Bangladesh recently lost 1-2 to the United Arab Emirates. Both series defeats for Pakistan and Bangladesh were away from home.

Full Squads of both teams

Pakistan

Salman Agha (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (WK), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh

Litton Das (Captain & WK), Mahedi Hasan (Vice-Captain), Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam, Jaker Ali (WK), Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain.

Where to Watch Live Pak vs Ban live match

In India

There will be no official live telecast or streaming of the series on TV or mobile app.

In Pakistan

The live broadcast will be available on A Sports and Ten Sports. OTT streaming will be accessible via Tamasha and Tapmad.

In Bangladesh

Fans can catch the action live on T Sports and Tapmad.