Christchurch, New Zealand

NZ vs ENG 1st Test Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: With eyes on the World Test Championship (WTC) final, New Zealand begin their quest for a place in the top two on Thursday (Nov 28). After winning 3-0 away against India, New Zealand are firmly in the race for a place in the top two of the World Test Championship (WTC). Ahead of the opening contest between hosts New Zealand and England, here are all the details of the contest, including live streaming, squads, and others.

When is the New Zealand vs England 1st Test match?

The New Zealand vs England 1st Test match will start on Thursday (Nov 28).

Which stadium will host the New Zealand vs England 1st Test match?

The New Zealand vs England 1st Test match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will the New Zealand vs England 1st Test match start?

The New Zealand vs England 1st Test match will start at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 AM IST) with the toss taking place at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 AM IST).

Where to watch the New Zealand vs England 1st Test match on TV?

The New Zealand vs England 1st Test match will not be telecasted in India.

Where to watch the New Zealand vs England 1st Test LIVE Streaming online on OTT?

The New Zealand vs England 1st Test match will be live-streamed on the Amazon Prime Video app and website in India.

Squads:

New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Will Young

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope(w), Ben Stokes(c), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Olly Stone