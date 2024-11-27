New Delhi, India

KL Rahul parted ways with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the two-day IPL 2025 mega auction, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. On the first day of the auction proceedings, Rahul was up for grabs as the Delhi Capitals (DC) acquired him for INR 140 million (INR 14 crore) with LSG not using the Right To Match (RTM) card. Rahul led the Lucknow franchise from IPL 2022-24. However, the franchise failed to reach the playoffs in IPL 2024 and a lot of questions were raised on Rahul's strike rate. LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's animated chat with Rahul during the 2024 edition also made a lot of noise. Hence, his exit was always on the cards.

After his departure, Rahul reacted on X with a heartfelt post. He wrote on the social media platform, "Grateful to the coaches, teammates and the fans who made this journey with LSG unforgettable. Thank you for the trust, memories, energy and unwavering support. Here’s to new beginnings!"

— K L Rahul (@klrahul) November 27, 2024

Under Rahul, LSG reached the playoffs in their first two seasons, in 2022 and 2023 but bowed out in the Eliminator. The right-hander ended his association with the franchise amassing 1,410 runs at an average of 41.47, along with a strike rate of 130.68.

The right-hander has moved to the Delhi franchise where he will be playing alongside big names such as Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Faf du Plessis, etc.

DC squad for IPL 2025: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul, Harry Brook, Jake Fraser-McGurk, T. Natarajan, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari