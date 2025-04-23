Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul had an outstanding night against his old franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025 on Tuesday (Apr 22). The batter remained unbeaten on 57 off 42 balls as DC chased down 160-run target inside 18 overs. This was also DC's sixth win of the season in eight games - joint most alongside Gujarat Titans.

Rahul, who was let go by LSG ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, was facing his old franchise for the first time. After the match, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, with whom he had a fall out last season after a loss, came to meet Rahul but the batter showed only necessary courtesy. Have a look at the video below:

Past owners, coaches and players often meet with warmth during the game against each other but that wasn't the case with Rahul and Goenka.

The batter, who spent three seasons with LSG from 2022 to 2024, also posted pictures on social media account X with the caption: "Always good to be back in Lucknow."

Always good to be back in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/NOC3Hg17oO — K L Rahul (@klrahul) April 22, 2025

Pujara credits Rahul's mindset for his performance

Rahul has been a stellar performer for DC this season - scoring 323 runs in seven matches at an average of 64.60 and a strike rate of 153. He also has hit three fifties with a highest of 93 not out. Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara credits the mindset for Rahul's smooth transition from LSG to DC.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Pujara said: "KL is a mature player. Last couple of years, he's been batting well across formats. He doesn't want to think about the past and wants to enjoy his batting and be in his zone, rather than think about what went wrong when he was playing for the LSG team... We have seen a different KL Rahul this season. When he started [against LSG], he didn't look that [fluid], but still he picked it up."

DC next play against RCB on Sunday (Apr 27) in Delhi.