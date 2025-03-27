Few rivalries in the Indian Premier League (IPL) ignite as much passion and excitement as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Over the years, this fixture has evolved into a marquee showdown, drawing fans from across the country. Former RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar shared his insights on what makes this rivalry so special and what RCB must do to overcome CSK’s dominance, particularly in Chennai.

Reflecting on the head-to-head record, Bangar acknowledged CSK’s historical upper hand, having won 21 out of 33 encounters. However, he noted that the gap between the two teams has started to close. "If you look at the last couple of seasons, we’ve seen high-scoring, closely fought contests," Sanjay Bangar, JioStar expert, replied to WION's question ahead of the IPL's 'El Clasico' match on Friday (March 28). He remembered a memorable game where RCB came agonisingly close to chasing down 220+ runs, only to fall short when Dinesh Karthik was dismissed.

Despite Chennai’s home advantage, Bangar believes RCB’s batting firepower could give them an edge. "RCB has a stronger batting line-up, but if the pitch starts gripping and turning, that’s where CSK’s spinners—Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandra Ashwin, and Noor Ahmed—could create trouble, especially for RCB’s English batters," he explained.

Why CSK vs RCB is a spectacle?

Beyond the on-field battle, Bangar highlighted the emotional and fan-driven aspects of the rivalry. "CSK is one of the most followed teams across the country, while RCB, with Virat Kohli at the helm, enjoys an equally passionate fan base," he said. The presence of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli — two of the biggest icons in Indian cricket—elevates the stakes every time these teams clash.

"The mutual respect between Dhoni and Virat, their leadership styles, and the electrifying atmosphere they generate make this fixture a must-watch," Bangar added. "It’s not just about the teams; it’s about the legends of the game coming together, battling it out with their teams, and creating unforgettable moments for the fans."

As RCB looks to break their losing streak in Chennai, all eyes will be on their ability to counter CSK’s home advantage. "They’ve been playing consistent cricket over the past four seasons, and that confidence might just help them get over the line this time," Bangar signed off.

One thing is certain—whenever CSK and RCB lock horns, the IPL transforms into a grand spectacle, filled with drama, skill, and an unrivaled sense of anticipation.