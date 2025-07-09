US aims for $300 billion in tariff revenue this year, says Treasury Secretary

The United States could collect as much as $300 billion in tariff revenue by the end of 2025, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said, highlighting the scale of President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade strategy.

Treasury chief explains surge in collections

Speaking at a White House Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Bessent told colleagues that the US had already collected around $100 billion in tariff income so far this year. He added that revenues were accelerating after Trump’s imposition of sweeping new import duties in the second quarter.

According to Reuters, Bessent said the new tariffs included a near-universal 10 per cent duty on all US imports as well as higher rates on steel, aluminium and automobiles. “So we could expect that that could be well over $300 billion by the end of the year,” Bessent said, outlining the administration’s expectations for tariff-driven income.

A Treasury spokesperson clarified that the $300 billion target refers to the calendar year ending 31 December 2025, rather than the US government’s fiscal year ending 30 September, as reported by Reuters.

Record-breaking customs revenue

The projection builds on a sharp increase in tariff collections this year. As per Reuters, the Treasury reported record gross customs duties of $22.8 billion in May, a figure nearly four times higher than the $6.2 billion collected in the same month of 2024.

This surge brought total customs duty collections for the first eight months of fiscal 2025 to $86.1 billion. For the first five months of the 2025 calendar year alone, the US took in $63.4 billion in tariff revenue.

Bessent also cited an estimate from the Congressional Budget Office, which projects tariff revenue to total around $2.8 trillion over the next decade. He suggested, however, that even this figure might be too conservative. “We think it’s probably low,” Bessent said, according to Reuters.

Trump’s August 1 deadline for sweeping tariff hikes

President Trump’s trade strategy is expected to ramp up further in the coming weeks. As per Reuters, he has set an August 1 deadline for imposing higher “reciprocal” tariff rates on nearly all US trading partners.

Trump said there is scope for negotiations over the next three weeks to secure more favourable deals for countries willing to offer concessions. “The big money will start coming in on August 1. I think it was made clear today by the letters that were sent out yesterday and today,” Trump told the Cabinet meeting, as quoted by Reuters.

Targeting copper, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals

The Cabinet meeting also saw President Trump confirm a new 50 per cent tariff on copper imports. According to Reuters, Trump argued this measure was necessary to strengthen US production of a metal essential for electric vehicles, power grids, military equipment, and consumer electronics.

Bloomberg reported that the announcement of the copper tariff has already shaken commodity markets, with US copper futures jumping to record highs in response to the news.

Trump also signalled that his administration is planning additional tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, further expanding his campaign to reshape America’s industrial policy.

A high-stakes strategy with economic risks

Mr. Trump’s expansive tariff agenda is becoming a defining feature of his economic policy in 2025, sending a clear message that he is willing to use aggressive trade measures to promote American manufacturing and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers. Yet the strategy carries clear risks. As per Reuters, economists warn that higher tariffs will mean increased costs for American businesses and consumers, particularly in industries that rely heavily on imported raw materials and components.

While tariff revenue can help narrow budget deficits in the short term, sustained large-scale duties risk dampening economic growth, fuelling inflation, and straining relations with US allies. With the August 1 deadline approaching, global trading partners are now watching closely to see how far Washington is prepared to go in its effort to transform the terms of international commerce and whether any last-minute deals can avert a full-scale tariff confrontation.