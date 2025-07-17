United States moves to block Chinese technology in submarine cable infrastructure

The United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on July 17 that it plans to adopt new rules aimed at blocking the connection of undersea submarine communication cables to the US that include Chinese technology or equipment. This decision is part of a broader initiative to safeguard the US internet infrastructure from potential threats posed by foreign adversaries, particularly China. “We have seen submarine cable infrastructure threatened in recent years by foreign adversaries, like China,” said FCC Chair Brendan Carr in a statement. “We are therefore taking action here to guard our submarine cables against foreign adversary ownership and access as well as cyber and physical threats.”

Security concerns over subsea cable networks

The US has long expressed concerns over China’s involvement in the management and operation of global subsea cables, citing risks of espionage and cybersecurity breaches. More than 400 undersea cables currently handle approximately 99 per cent of international internet traffic, making them vital to global communication. In recent years, the US government has heightened its scrutiny of Chinese involvement in these networks, fearing that the country could exploit this infrastructure for surveillance or cyberattacks.

The FCC’s announcement comes as part of a continued effort to protect national security. Since 2020, US regulators have successfully blocked the development of several subsea cables that would have linked the United States to Hong Kong, raising alarms about Chinese access to critical communication networks.

Banning Chinese equipment in critical infrastructure

The new rules would restrict the use of equipment and services from companies on an FCC blacklist, which includes major Chinese firms like Huawei, ZTE, China Telecom, and China Mobile. These companies have been identified as national security threats due to their ties to the Chinese government and concerns over potential misuse of the networks.