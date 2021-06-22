Sensex ends flat with positive bias, Nifty closes at 15,772.75

Indian stock markets began the day at or near all-time highs, but witnessed turbulence during the dying hours of trade.

BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 53,057 level in early deals but pared gains to end at 52,589 levels, up 14 points or 0.03 per cent. On the NSE, the Nifty50 index ended at 15,773 levels, up 26 points or 0.17 per cent.

In the broader market, small-cap stocks dazzled on the bourses and ended 0.83 cent higher on the BSE while the BSE MidCap index closed 0.33 per cent up.

Global markets

European shares gave up early gains on Tuesday, with growth-linked technology and healthcare stocks leading declines, as signs of rising inflation fanned fears of a sooner-than-expected tightening in global monetary policies. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, Futures of all three main Wall Street indices indicated at a flat-to-negative start later today.

Earlier in Asia, Japan's Nikkei zoomed over 3 per cent, South Korea's Kospi added 0.7 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite rallied 0.8 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)