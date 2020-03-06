Sensex closes over 890 points down over Yes Bank, coronavirus fears

The Sensex crashed 893.99 pts to end at 37,576.62 over rising coronavirus fears and Reserve Bank of India's(RBI) decision to put a "moratorium" on Yes Bank account holders to take out money.

Also Read: Sensex nosedives over 1,400 points on global carnage; Nifty below 11,000

The broader NSE Nifty also fell 279.55 points or 2.48 per cent to close at 10,989.45.

Earlier in the day, the Sensex had nosedived over 1,400 points in the opening session due to sell-off over the Yes Bank issue and coronavirus outbreak.

Shares of Yes Bank crashed 25 per cent after the RBI put a moratorium capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month on Wednesday evening.

Also Read: Shares in India's Yes Bank crash on withdrawal limits

SBI shares too fell six per cent along with IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Ultratech Cement.

The bloodbath at the markets affected the Rupee which fell 53 paise to 73.86 against the US dollar in the morning session.