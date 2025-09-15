NITI Aayog CEO says AI to add $2 trillion to Indian economy, create jobs

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyamsaid on Monday that Artificial Intelligence will create more jobs in India and add at least $2 trillion over the next ten years to the Indianeconomy. He said AI will not replace employment, but will create new types of jobs. He, however, stressed the need for training and reskilling the workforce.

He wasspeaking at the Roadmap for AI for Viksit Bharat and the NITI Frontier Tech Repository event. He said AI will increase India's GDP by 2 trillion US dollars by 2035. He, however, said that the feat can be achieved only if AI is used correctly.

"It is going to add at least 2 trillion dollars extra by 2035, just from the use of AI. It means the 2/3rd of the size of the economy today can be added, if we use AI correctly. The use of AI will create more jobs, new types of jobs. For this, we need appropriate skills. We will also come up with a roadmap for AI for jobs and skills," he said.

He said AI isn't a job destroyer but a job enhancer.He said jobs were added, not diminished, with the advent of computers.

"When people thought computers would come, they thought there would be unemployment. But typist jobs have not vanished. Actually, computers have created more jobs. Similarly, the use of AI is going to create more jobs. The important thing is it may not be the same jobs that were there in the past," he added.

He said AI will give India an edge over others when it comes to economic growth. He said India will see a significant push due to AI adoption.

"With AI, we will not only be the fastest-growing economy but the fastest by a mile," he added.