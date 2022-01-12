Fake news: Tweet on Zee Media-Adani Group deal is false and baseless

A tweet falsely claims that a deal took place between Zee Media and Adani Group.

The fake news report has been going viral on social media, however, it is a blatant lie. The report is completely baseless.

The top management of Zee Media has strongly refuted this fake and false tweet because no such deal took place with the Adani group.

"We completely refute any such rumour being spread by some journalist around talks between Dr. Subhash Chandra and Gautam Adani related to Zee Media. There is no talk between both groups. This is false news," confirmed Ronak Jatwala, official spokesperson of the company.

Here is the tweet:-

Gautam Adani and Subhash Chandra enter in to an exclusive agreement . Adani enterprise to acquire Zee media in an all cash deal at Rs 30 per share. Sanjay Pugalia to be CEO of Zee news. — Anurag Chaturvedi (@AnuragC1106) January 12, 2022 ×

The Zee Media management has asked people not to believe such rumours as there has been no dialogue between the two groups.

The tweet said Gautam Adani and Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra had entered into an exclusive agreement. However, this is completely baseless and the news is fake.